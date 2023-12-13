Dutch government unveils solar deployment database

Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO), a state-owned enterprise agency in the Netherlands, has published an open-access database of all rooftops and parking areas that could be used for solar panel installations across the country.
The survey, conducted by Dutch consultancy Generation.Energy, presents data for all municipalities and regions in which there is available space.
The Netherlands could reach between 100 GW and 180 GW of total installed solar capacity by 2050, according to a new report by Netbeheer Nederland, the Dutch association of national-regional electricity and gas network operators.
The country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 16.5 GW at the end of June 2022, according to the most recent statistics from CBS, the nation’s statistics agency. It said the country installed 3,803 MW in 2021 and 3,882 MW in 2022.
Source: pv magazine