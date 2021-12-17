Dutch nuclear authority bans anti-5G pendants that could hurt their owners via – you guessed it – radiation

The Dutch Authority for Nuclear Safety and Regulation Protection has banned a list of so-called anti-5G necklaces, wristbands and eye masks because they could harm their gullible users.

The agency commissioned a study by the Netherlands’ National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) found that many of these so-called radiation protection devices actually emit harmful levels of ionizing radiation from “radioactive materials or waste.” While the emission levels are low, if you’re the kind of person who’d wear these non-stop then they could cause harm.

“The consumer products tested contain radioactive materials and therefore continuously emit ionizing radiation, thereby exposing the wearer. Exposure to ionizing radiation can cause adverse health effects,” the regulator warned.

“Due to the potential health risk they pose, these consumer products containing radioactive materials are therefore prohibited by law. Ionizing radiation can damage tissue and DNA and can cause for example a red skin.

“Only low levels of radiation have been measured on these specific products. However, someone who wears a product of this kind for a prolonged period (a year, 24 hours a day) could expose themselves to a level of radiation that exceeds the stringent limit for skin exposure that applies in the Netherlands.”

The Dutch have banned the Energy Armor sleep mask, black and white necklace and super bracelet, as well as a “quantum pendant,” and four products from Magnetix – including the “Smiley Kids bracelet with negative ions.” All are now prohibited under the Netherlands Nuclear Energy Act.

In contrast to recent science-challenged 5G protests, which have taken the form of multiple arson attacks and even a shooting, the cloggie crackdown actually has some grounding in human healthcare. Still, the Dutch ban will do very little, these woo products are still available online and from companies like US pharmacy giant Walgreens.

Will this stop people believing in pseudoscience? Of course not, that’s as old as mankind. And there’s money to be made peddling quack cures to the credulous. But the Dutch warning isn’t minor – some of the materials in these devices might cause actual harm. Caveat emptor. ®