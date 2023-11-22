Dynamic allocations increase financial savings in energy communities

The study was demonstrated on three buildings at the Izarbel Technology Park in southwestern France. Buildings ESTIA1 and ESTIA2 mainly host student activity related to the engineering school of the ESTIA Institute of Technology. Building ESTIA4, is a business facility with a data center.

As for the financial savings, the differences were more substantial. In the first scenario, the customized dynamic sharing increased savings by 4.84% over the consumption-based static allocation and 4.25% over the dynamic default. In the second scenario, an increase of 0.67% was obtained.

“In the third scenario, an increase of 41.50% was achieved compared with the static sharing and 36.65% compared with the dynamic sharing by default,” the researchers said. “Finally, in the fourth scenario, the dynamic sharing achieved 16.29% more savings compared with the static sharing and 13.26% compared with the default dynamic sharing.”

The researchers presented their findings in “Photovoltaic energy sharing: Implementation and tests on a real collective self-consumption system,” which was recently published in Heliyon. The academics come from Spain’s University of the Basque Country, France’s University of Bordeaux, and New Zealand’s Auckland University of Technology.