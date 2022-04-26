EBRD stumps up €46m for ‘Poland’s biggest solar park’

The loan was denominated in złoty.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/zloty-600×399.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/zloty.jpg”>

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has contributed PLN 212 million (€45.6 million) of finance as part of a wider funding package for what the multilateral lender describes as “Poland‘s biggest solar plant.”

An article published by the lender on its website stated the Zwartowo solar field would have a generation capacity of “up to 285.6 MWp.”

The EBRD said it was contributing the finance to the Solarnet Investment GmbH division of German developer Goldbeck Solar Group as part of a wider package, with the solar farm being co-financed by Poland’s two biggest retail banks, Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski Spółka Akcyjna (PKO BP SA) and Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Spółka Akcyjna (Bank Pekao SA). The polish state has significant stakes in both lenders.

Popular content

The London-based EBRD on Friday said the project would help Poland towards its target of having 23% of its final energy consumption from renewables this decade.