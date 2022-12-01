EDPR Sunseap testing solar floaters made of recycled plastic

EDPR Sunseap – the Asia-Pacific platform of Portugal’s EDP Renewables – and Singapore-based PlasticBean have announced plans to use 100% recycled plastic in future floating solar projects in Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea.

“This [memorandum of understanding] is the first step toward that, with the next steps yet to be foreseen and defined,” an EDPR Sunseap spokesperson told pv magazine.

PlasticBean produces 100% recycled plastic pellets that can be used to make floaters for future PV projects. Its Bluewave thermoplastic material is derived from marine plastics, ocean-bound plastics, post-consumer waste, and post-industrial waste. These plastics are collected at riverbanks and coastal areas in some of the most polluted parts of the world, according to a joint statement by EDPR Sunseap and PlasticBean.

The companies said the cost of the recycled material will be similar to or lower than plastic made from virgin materials such as crude oil. This has convinced them that floating solar PV projects using fully recycled floaters could be a bankable investment, said the EDPR Sunseap spokesperson.

“EDPR Sunseap is always on the lookout for opportunities to collaborate with innovative partners to help keep our planet clean for the next generation,” said EDPR Sunseap CEO Frank Phuan. “By working with PlasticBean, we can bring the world a step closer towards a circular economy where plastic waste is recovered and recycled rather than thrown away.”

EDP Renewables has previously used sustainable materials in its floating solar projects. For example, it used floaters made of corkscrew composite and recycled polymers in a hydropower dam installation in Alqueva, Portugal, said the spokesperson.