EKI Energy, IndianOil to jointly promote indoor solar cooking system

From pv magazine India

EKI Energy Services, a carbon credits developer and supplier, and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IndianOil), a state-owned oil and gas producer in India, have agreed to jointly promote Surya Nutan, IndianOil’s innovative indoor solar cooking system.

IndianOil has a prominent presence across the entire hydrocarbon value chain in India. The Fortune 500 company has committed to go net zero by 2046 and is diversifying its portfolio to include alternative energy sources. Toward that objective, it has developed “Surya Nutan,” a stationary, rechargeable, and always kitchen-connected indoor cooking solution based on IndianOil’s patented technology.

Under the terms of their agreement, IndianOil will share the technology of “Surya Nutan” with EKI to enhance its production and distribution, supported by carbon finance. EKI will oversee the end-to-end management of ‘Surya Nutan’ encompassing manufacturing, marketing, installation, and the provision of after-sales services. This will be achieved by leveraging carbon finance, corporate social responsibility, or any other similar means.