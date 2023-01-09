Elion, Das Solar plan new 10 GW solar module factory in China

Shanghai-listed Elion Elion Energy and Chinese solar panel maker Das Solar have joined forces to build a solar module factory in Inner Mongolia, China. They will invest CNY 4 billion ($590.6 million) in the new facility, which will have an annual capacity of 10 GW for both cells and panels.

Construction on the facility is set to start in March, with final completion scheduled for October 2023.

Elion is a private China-based company active in the chemical industry and the energy sector.

Das Solar currently operates a factory in Quzhou Green Industrial Park, Zhejiang province.