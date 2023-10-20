Elon Musk confirms X is soon launching two new premium tiers

Elon Musk today said that X (formerly Twitter) is going to soon launch two new premium tiers, confirming previous reports and code sightings.

The owner of the platform said that one tier will cost lower than the current $8 per month plan, but won’t reduce ads. The other tier will be a more expensive one, which will remove all ads.

Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023

Earlier this month, @aaronp613 found references in X’s code about three separate premium tiers. Separately, Bloomberg also reported that the company is testing multiple paid plans to bring in more revenue.

The story is developing…