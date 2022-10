Elon Musk fired key Twitter executives Thursday, one of his first moves as the official owner of the social media platform. A ccording to reports from the New York Times , CNBC , the Wall Street Journal , the Washington Post and other outlets, Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, general counsel Sean Edgett, and head of legal policy, trust and safety Vijaya Gadde.

The deal is done, according to multiple sources, which is what gave Musk the mandate to clean house among the executive ranks. The Tesla CEO had previously criticized Gadde on the platform, and he has also tangled with Agrawal with the two exchanging messages that indicated a falling out as revealed by chat logs disclosed in discovery in the legal battle between the billionaire and the social network.

This story is developing…