Elon Musk moves to kill the upcoming Twitter trial

After Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter after all, his legal team is now motioning for the court to cancel the upcoming trial with Twitter, slated to begin on October 17.

But, as Judge Kathaleen McCormick pointed out yesterday, the trial cannot be called off until both parties agree. So, the trial is still technically moving forward unless Twitter also motions for a stay. Twitter has not yet lowered its guard, though, because Musk still needs to come up with $44 billion.

The letter from Musk’s legal team states that they expect the acquisition to close around October 28, assuming that all goes according to plan.

“Twitter will not take an answer,” the letter reads. “Astonishingly, they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with stockholders interests. Proceeding with this trial is not only an enormous waste of party and judicial resources, it will undermine the ability of the parties to close the transaction.”

Musk was supposed to be scheduled for deposition last week, but he was able to delay the event, citing a potential COVID-19 exposure. His testimony was originally rescheduled for today, but he managed to delay it again. It seems that his team is pulling out all of the stops to prevent the business mogul from having to testify under oath.

“Although Twitter resists a stay based on the theoretical possibility of a future failure to obtain the Debt Financing, no such failure has occurred to date,” the filing continues. “Not only has Twitter’s baseless speculation been refuted by the banks themselves, any theoretical claims Twitter could concoct based on a potential financing failure that has not happened are unripe and unpled, making them well outside the scope of the trial set to begin in eleven days.”

This story is developing…

