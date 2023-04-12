Elon Musk says Twitter will finally remove legacy checkmarks on 4/20

Elon Musk said that Twitter will finally move to remove the legacy blue checkmarks on April 20 or 4/20 because he can’t let go of that joke. This is the “final date,” he said in a tweet. If the move goes through, Twitter will have verification marks only for paid users and businesses, and government entities and officials.

Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023

The company initially announced last month that legacy checkmarks will be removed on April 1. But like many Musk-promised deadlines, the date passed and nothing happened.

Earlier this month, in a now-deleted tweet, Musk pointed out that the company was going to give “a few week’s grace” to legacy verified accounts.

Elon Musk quickly deleted a tweet saying legacy verified accounts would not lose their checkmarks on April 1 as he previously said, won’t happen for another “few weeks” however, if they specifically say they won’t pay for Twitter Blue, then Twitter will remove their checkmark pic.twitter.com/HiiWwf30tb — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 2, 2023

Last month, Musk also said that Twitter will stop recommending non-verified accounts on its “For You” algorithmic timeline starting April 15. Recently, the company changed the label shown when someone taps on the verification mark to “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.” This made it harder for people to differentiate between Twitter Blue subscribers and legacy verified accounts.