Elon Musk suspends Kanye West’s account for breaking Twitter rules

Elon Musk has suspended Kanye West’s (aka Ye) Twitter account after the latter posted anti-semantic tweets and violated the platform’s rules. In a reply to Mega founder Kim Dotcom, Musk clarified that Ye’s account was suspended for “incitement to violence” and not because of the music artist posting an “unflattering” picture of the Tesla CEO.

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Earlier today, West went on a tweet rampage and tweeted a picture of a Nazi Swastika. Soon after that, he posted on Truth Social that his account was temporarily locked. Later, Musk clarified that he “tried his best” to nudge West to follow Twitter rules, but the rapper still continued to post content that violated the platform’s rule against incitement to violence — resulting in a suspension.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Musk rounded out the saga by Tweeting “FAFO” — fuck around and find out.

West has been the center of the news coverage since last night after appearing on Alex Jones’ Infowars and praising Hitler. Soon after that, social network Parler said that Ye is not buying the company after all.

“Parlement Technologies has confirmed that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” the statement said. In October, the company and Ye had reached an agreement for the rapper to buy the social network for an undisclosed amount.

(Story is developing)