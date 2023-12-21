Elon Musk’s X is down for users globally in its latest outage

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is suffering an outage globally that is preventing users from viewing tweets, according to their complaints. X Pro, formerly known as TweetDeck, is also facing the outage.

While users can still take part in Spaces and view notifications on Twitter, tweets have vanished from timelines and profiles, leaving them unable to be seen. DownDetector, a web monitoring tool, reported receiving over 65,000 complaints from users starting roughly 9.10 pm pacific time. It wasn’t clear what had prompted the glitch.

This is not Twitter’s first outage – the abrupt workforce cuts earlier exposed the site to more vulnerabilities and reliability issues. However, the service had been relatively more reliable in recent months up until this incident.

The last major outage on the platform, which was still called Twitter at that time, occurred in early July. Users encountered “rate limit exceeded” and “cannot retrieve tweets” errors. Musk later explained that these errors were intentionally triggered to stop extensive scraping of data from his platform.

More to follow.