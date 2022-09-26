Embedding Sustainability Across the Organization Using Data

Date/Time: October 13, 2022 (3-4PM ET / 1-2PM PT)

Organizations are committed to turning sustainability targets into measurable outcomes, to moving from ambition to action. Envizi, an IBM company recently commissioned a research study to take a pulse on how organizations are embedding sustainability at the operational level, and the results highlight the many hurdles organizations face. Join us on this webcast as we share the results of the study, highlight real life examples from an organization successfully turning sustainability ambition into action, and outline how software can help support the process.

Sustainability executives should attend this webcast to:

Gain practical insights into how to activate their sustainability strategy by learning from the experiences of Downer Group

Benchmark their own progress towards operationalizing sustainability by comparing their own experiences against the participants in the recent Verdantix study.

Learn about cutting edge software from IBM that can assist on the journey

Moderator:

John Davies, Vice President & Senior Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Ricky Bridge, Group General Manager Environment, Sustainability and Reporting, Downer Group

David Solsky, VP Sustainability Software Solutions at Envizi, and IBM Company

Alice Saunders, ESG and Sustainability Analyst, Verdantix

