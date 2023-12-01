Emissions, aerosols negatively affect PV productivity, say Australian engineers

From pv magazine Australia

Researchers from the UNSW School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering have mapped PV productivity across future emissions scenarios in various parts of the world, with a focus on maximizing potential and minimizing costs in warmer climates.

The study’s models reflecting different emission-level scenarios made such differences clear across global regions. The study found that, with increasing climate change, solar resources increased in West and Central Europe, South America, and Central North America. In contrast, global horizontal irradiance (GHI) reductions were predicted in northeast Africa, the Tibetan plateau and South Asia.

Changes in solar radiation, aerosol optical depth and cloud cover in the near future. Projected changes in a) daytime GHI, b) AOD and c) cloud cover in the near future for the SSP126, SSP245, SSP370 and SSP585 scenarios relative to the historical period. ” data-medium-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/1-s2.0-S0960148123014763-gr2_lrg-600×462-1.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine-australia.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2023/12/1-s2.0-S0960148123014763-gr2_lrg-1200×923.jpg”>

