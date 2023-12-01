 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Emissions, aerosols negatively affect PV productivity, say Australian engineers

By Peter Moore on December 1, 2023

A study by engineers at Australia’s University of New South Wales (UNSW) shows that aerosols and greenhouse gas emissions reduce the productivity of PV installations, with variations across regions.

Image: University of New South Wales, Renewable Energy, Creative Commons License CC BY 4.0

Researchers from the UNSW School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering have mapped PV productivity across future emissions scenarios in various parts of the world, with a focus on maximizing potential and minimizing costs in warmer climates.

The study’s models reflecting different emission-level scenarios made such differences clear across global regions. The study found that, with increasing climate change, solar resources increased in West and Central Europe, South America, and Central North America. In contrast, global horizontal irradiance (GHI) reductions were predicted in northeast Africa, the Tibetan plateau and South Asia.

Changes in solar radiation, aerosol optical depth and cloud cover in the near future. Projected changes in a) daytime GHI, b) AOD and c) cloud cover in the near future for the SSP126, SSP245, SSP370 and SSP585 scenarios relative to the historical period. ” data-medium-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/1-s2.0-S0960148123014763-gr2_lrg-600×462-1.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine-australia.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2023/12/1-s2.0-S0960148123014763-gr2_lrg-1200×923.jpg”>
Image: University of New South Wales, Renewable Energy, Creative Commons License CC BY 4.0

