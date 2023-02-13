Emmvee to set up 1.5 GW solar cell factory with Fraunhofer ISE’s support

From pv magazine India

India’s Emmvee Group has appointed Fraunhofer ISE as the solar technology partner for its new PV cell manufacturing factory near Bangalore. They aim to set up a 1.5 GW integrated mono PERC/TOPCon cell production facility.

The two partners recently signed an agreement for the entire project timeline, which spans more than 36 months. The project stages include the technical evaluation of process equipment and consumables, the training of employees in cell production, the optimization of production lines, and a TOPCon upgrade with cell line optimization.

Emmvee is the first Indian solar company to work with Fraunhofer ISE on a PV cell line. Currently, the company has 1.25 GW of module manufacturing capacity in the Indian state of Karnataka. It aims to expand its module capacity to 5 GW, with 1.5 GW of mono PERC/TOPCon cell capacity by 2024.