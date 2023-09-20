Enapter introduces new electrolyzer

AEM Flex 120 electrolyzer

German hydrogen specialist Enapter has developed a new electrolyzer for industrial applications.

The AEM Flex 120 system has up to 50 AEM stack modules and is designed to ensure flexible operation and high responsiveness to fluctuating loads from renewable energy, the manufacturer said. It added that it is specifically aimed at green hydrogen production in the range of 70 kW to 500 kW, to serve the needs of the refueling sector.

Enapter said it is possible to start with hydrogen production between 70 kW and 120 kW and then gradually expand. With an optional drying system, the device is expected to produce around 53 kg of hydrogen per day, with a purity of 99.999%.

The manufacturer said the new product closes the gap between its electrolyzers AEM EL 4 with a capacity of 1 kg per day and the AEM Multicore system with a capacity of 450 kg per day.

The company also said the electrolyzer comes with energy management software that enables the remote control of hydrogen production, storage and transmission. The product is mounted on a frame and designed for easy and quick integration into the customer environment.

Enapter said it developed the first commercial product for the German company ABC-Klinker, a brick manufacturer that wants to gradually replace natural gas.

“ABC-Klinker chose the ‘AEM Flex 120′ primarily to counteract price fluctuations in natural gas and to be able to start producing and using cost-effective, clean gas at short notice,” said Enapter.

The company said the electrolyzer is also drawing interest from other companies looking to replace fossil fuels in applications such as ovens and kilns. Additional potential applications in the sales pipeline include refueling stations for forklifts, cars, and buses, as well as electricity storage for peak load management and energy self-sufficiency.