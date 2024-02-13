Eneco secures 10-year solar PPA from Air Products

Rotterdam-based Eneco has secured a 10-year PPA from US-based gas supplier Air Products in the Netherlands.

Eneco will supply Air Products with electricity from a solar farm in Vlagtwedde, in the northern part of the Netherlands. Air Products will use the power for liquid nitrogen and oxygen production.

“The 10-year contract reflects Air Products’ long-term vision to work to accelerate the energy transition and continue to work to generate a cleaner future,” Air Products said in a statement.

Air Products said it also plans to build Europe’s largest blue hydrogen facility at the Port of Rotterdam.

Eneco, which is controlled by Japan’s Mitsubishi, is currently developing several renewable energy projects, including a compressed air energy storage project in Ahaus, Germany, as well as a 50 MW/200 MWh battery project in Belgium.

In February 2017, Eneco split into network company Stedin Holding NV and generation and supply business Eneco Groep NV, as required under European unbundling laws.