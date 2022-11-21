Enel Green Power confirms plans to build 3 GW solar module factory in US

Enel’s 3Sun Gigafactory in Catania, Italy

From pv magazine USA

Enel North America affiliate 3Sun USA is now scouring the United States for locations for a new 3 GW bifacial solar module and cell factory, with plans to eventually scale up production to 6 GW per year.

Construction of the proposed facility is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2023, with production anticipated by late 2024. The facility is expected to create up to 1,500 new full-time jobs.

“Recent policy tailwinds from the Inflation Reduction Act have served as a catalyst for our solar manufacturing ambitions in the US, ushering in a new era of made-in-America energy,” said Enrico Viale, head of Enel North America.

The proposed facility will be Enel’s second global PV manufacturing facility. The company recently announced the expansion of its 3Sun gigafactory in Catania, Sicily, by increasing its production capacity from 200 MW to 3 GW.

At the planned US facility, Enel will produce the same bifacial heterojunction PV modules as it does at its Sicily plant. In February 2020, Enel said that its solar cells had achieved a 24.63% efficiency rating.