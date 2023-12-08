Energetica Industries files for insolvency

From pv magazine Germany

Energetica Industries, an Austrian solar panel maker, has filed for insolvency with the regional court in Klagenfurt, Austria.

The company can no longer meet its current payment obligations, according to a letter from the Alpine Creditors Association (AKV Europe), which is a creditor protection association.

Around 120 creditors and 94 employees will be affected by the insolvency. The liabilities of the company reportedly amount to around €19 million (20.5 million).

Energetica Industries has acknowledged that it fell victim to international fraudsters in February 2023. The scammers used stolen identities and stole several thousand solar modules. The damage from the incident runs into the millions, said the company.