Energy as a Service eGuide

Grid outages.
Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding, and other severe weather.
Ever-fluctuating energy prices.
Growing demand for fewer emissions and “greener” practices.
Organizations of all sizes and industries are facing new energy challenges.
But now, there’s a solution to help you overcome these challenges, so you can operate with greater energy efficiency, sustainability, and cost control. It’s called Energy as a Service, and it’s revolutionizing the way organizations create and consume energy.
This e-guide explores the ins and outs of the Energy as a Service business model.
- Learn about the three trends shaping the new energy landscape
- Find out how Energy as a Service solves your energy challenges
- Discover microgrids and other technologies behind the model
- Read about two Energy as a Service ventures backed by Schneider Electric™ and global investment firms
- Explore a real-life success story
- Determine if Energy as a Service is a good fit for your organization
- Greater energy control is at your fingertips. Ready to get it for less risk and zero upfront costs?
- Download the e-guide to get started.
Source: GreenBiz