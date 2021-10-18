 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Energy as a Service eGuide

By Peter Moore on October 18, 2021

Grid outages.

Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding, and other severe weather.

Ever-fluctuating energy prices.

Growing demand for fewer emissions and “greener” practices.

Organizations of all sizes and industries are facing new energy challenges.

But now, there’s a solution to help you overcome these challenges, so you can operate with greater energy efficiency, sustainability, and cost control. It’s called Energy as a Service, and it’s revolutionizing the way organizations create and consume energy.

This e-guide explores the ins and outs of the Energy as a Service business model.

  • Learn about the three trends shaping the new energy landscape
  • Find out how Energy as a Service solves your energy challenges
  • Discover microgrids and other technologies behind the model
  • Read about two Energy as a Service ventures backed by Schneider Electric™ and global investment firms
  • Explore a real-life success story
  • Determine if Energy as a Service is a good fit for your organization
  • Greater energy control is at your fingertips. Ready to get it for less risk and zero upfront costs?
  • Download the e-guide to get started.

Source: GreenBiz

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »