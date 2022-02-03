Energy Market Outlook: What to Expect in 2022 and Beyond

The energy landscape is changing quickly, and it affects every organization and every sector in countless ways. From energy prices to grid reliability to emissions, organizations must understand the major national and regional energy trends to successfully plan for the years ahead.

In Enel X’s 2022 Energy Market Outlook, our experts offer analysis for 2022 and beyond. They explore the major factors that could shape energy markets in both the near-term and the long-term. The Outlook covers a wide range of topics, among them:

• The potential effects of new federal and regional energy policies

• What’s ahead for solar, electric vehicle infrastructure, natural gas and more

• Analysis of solutions and products that can help organizations reduce emissions, including PPAs, DERs and more

We also have sections on California, Texas, the Midwest, New England, New York, the Mid-Atlantic, Canada and Mexico.

Download the report now!