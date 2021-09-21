Energy storage projects can apply for inclusion in Euro network plan

An electricity pylon.

Preparations for the next European grid development plan are under way.

The developers of energy storage projects in Europe have until October 15 to apply for their plants to be included in the next ten-year network development plan (TYNDP) being drawn up by the continental association of electricity transmission companies.

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) has opened the application window for storage and transmission projects to be included in next year’s TYNDP.

The ten-year plan is refreshed every two years and inclusion is necessary for infrastructure facilities to apply for status as European projects of common interest (PCIs), with the funding advantages that brings. The European Commission then decides which projects will qualify for PCI status.

The draft ten-year network plan is being drawn up by ENTSO-E under the supervision of EU body the European Agency for the Co-operation of Energy Regulators, and the organization for transmission system operators last week said it expects its next plan to be out for consultation in the third quarter of next year.

Projects which meet the technical criteria for consideration for inclusion in the TYNDP will undergo cost-benefit analysis by ENTSO-E before a decision is made. The final version of the ten-year plan will be approved by the commission.