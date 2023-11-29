 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Engie starts building 400  MW of solar in India

By Peter Moore on November 29, 2023
Engie starts building 400  MW of solar in India – pv magazine International

Engie has secured a 400 MW solar project through competitive bidding in an auction by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL). The project is set for commissioning by the second quarter of 2024.

Image: Engie

From pv magazine India

Source: pv magazine

Peter Moore

