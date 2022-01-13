Eni moves into Greek renewables via its gas and light business

The Eni Tower in Rome.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Torre_Eni-e1606903452714-600×631.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Torre_Eni-767×1200.jpg”>

Italian energy company Eni this morning said it has entered the Greek renewables market by acquiring German-owned developer Solar Konzept Greece.

Eni, via the gas e luce (gas and light) business unit it said will be rebranded “Plenitude” this year, said it had acquired the Greek business from the Solar Konzept International parent controlled by Hamburg-based investment manager Aquila Capital.

The Italian company, in which the Italian state holds a golden share, did not state how much the transaction was worth but said the move would give it an 800MW pipeline of solar projects at various stages of development in Greece.

Popular content

Eni said its gas e luce business has 1.2GW of operational renewables generation capacity and is aiming for 6GW by 2025 and more than 15GW this decade.