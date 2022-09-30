Enjoy these exclusive benefits in the TC+ Lounge at Disrupt

Everyone knows membership has its privileges. And that adage holds true at TechCrunch Disrupt, which takes place on October 18–20 in San Francisco. How so? Disrupt attendees who hold one- or two-year subscriptions to TC+ receive exclusive access to the TC+ Lounge at the show.

Let’s back up a moment. If you’re not familiar with TC+, it’s our members-only community that receives access to articles offering extensive market analysis, expert advice from experienced entrepreneurs, deep-dive interviews with investors and founders, plus live weekly coaching, Q&A sessions and more.

Now, what will you find in the TC+ Lounge? First, it’s a place to step away from the crowds and recharge with snacks and refreshing beverages. It’s also where you’ll enjoy exclusive Q&As with event speakers on all three days of the show.

Here are just three examples, but you can hit up the Disrupt agenda and filter on TC+ Lounge to see who’s presenting — and when — on each day.

Meet the Speaker: How to Build Your Early VC network

Join this small group discussion with select speakers in the TechCrunch+ Lounge.

with Nik Milanović (Founder, This Week in Fintech; General Partner, The Fintech Fund ), Joshua Ogundu ( CEO, Campfire), Gefen Skolnick (Founder, Couplet Coffee )

Meet the Speaker: How to Create Robust Security Programs for Your Startup

Join this small group discussion with select speakers in the TechCrunch+ Lounge.

with Brett Callow (Threat Analyst, Emsisoft), Katie Moussouris (Founder & CEO, Luta Security)

Meet the Speaker: What Does Product-Market Fit Mean When Hype Tanks?

Join this small group discussion with select speakers in the TechCrunch+ Lounge

with Pali Bhat (Chief Product Officer, Reddit) and Annie Pearl (Chief Product Officer, Calendly)

The lounge is primo networking territory, so come prepared to quench your thirst for opportunity as you enjoy your tasty drink.

And, in a classic “but wait, there’s more” moment, know this. You’ll receive a 20% discount on your Disrupt pass when you purchase a one- or two-year TC+ subscription. Plus, subscribers receive 20% off on all TechCrunch events.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18–20. Remember, membership has its privileges. Subscribe to TC+ today, receive a 20% discount on Disrupt passes, and come find out why Disrupt is where startup founders go to grow.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.