Enphase claims new safety regulations mean more Australian installers prefer its IQ Microinverters

Long-overdue safety and compliance regulation increases came into effect in May. US-based Enphase Energy claims its technology’s exemption from much of nation-wide regulations means installers across the country are opting for its products exclusively.

From pv magazine Australia

US-based microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy claims a growing number of Australian solar installers are now exclusively offering Enphase products after increased solar safety regulations and compliance standards came into effect in May.

AS/NSS5033:2021 is an update to installation and safety requirements for PV arrays that came into effect across Australia in May 2022. The tightened regulations introduce new compliance measures for DC string-inverter-based solar systems, including restrictive cable runs, IEC 62930 compliant DC cables and warning signs for DC voltage.

However, Enphase claims that its microinverters, which operate as AC decentralized inverter-based systems at extra-low voltage, are exempt from most new regulations. The company claims this exemption is prompting “some Australian solar installers” to “exclusively” push Enphase technology.

One such installer, John Inglis, founder of Positronic Solar, said his company is “well known in the industry for testing solar system components to destruction before we include them in our designs, which is an important factor in our decision to drop DC string solar systems and exclusively offer Enphase technology.”

“Our extensive experience witnessing the advantages Enphase systems offer our customers makes its microinverters a fundamental part of our uncompromising commitment to solar quality and safety,” Inglis said.

Aleksandar Arnautovic, director at Sydney Air and Solar, seconded Inglis. “Because each solar panel is fitted with its own inverter and there is never any high-voltage DC electricity in the system, Enphase microinverters provide AC reliability and safety as well as panel-level smarts,” said Arnautovic. “We chose to go 100% Enphase to offer both our residential and commercial customers a solar solution that would deliver long-term benefits, flexibility, and return-on-investment.”

Similarly, Evo Solar’s Cameron Pike said “the rapid changes in Australia’s solar standards to address lagging safety issues have been negated by the intelligent design of the Enphase energy platform, and this gives us 100% confidence in the products we sell and the future-proofing benefits our customers receive.”

Enphase says that its IQ Microinverters go through more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing (in aggregate), to ensure the product is undaunted by heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold or harsh conditions. Enphase offers a 10-year warranty which can be extended up to 25 years with an additional fee.

Enphase Energy’s chief commercial officer Dave Ranhoff, said, “given the huge role solar power plays in building a clean energy future, any compromises on electrical safety and component quality are the antithesis of sustainability.”