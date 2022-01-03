Enphase enters EV charging market

A ClipperCreek home EV charger.

Enphase Energy, Inc. completed the previously announced acquisition of ClipperCreek, a California-based specialist in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial customers in the U.S. ClipperCreek has been a pioneer in the EV charging market since 2006 and sold more than 110,000 Level 2 AC charging stations since its inception.

Home EV charging stations have wide implications for home energy management, as households not only consume significantly more power with an EV, but the charging units have a large battery that can be used for both backup and grid services.

This acquisition accelerates the Enphase roadmap to enable bi-directional charging capability for vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid applications. Enphase also establishes a domestic manufacturing footprint, as ClipperCreek has manufacturing facilities in Auburn, CA.

“EV adoption is quickly gaining momentum with sales expected to grow more than 40% annually in the U.S. over the next five years. We look forward to working with the talented team from ClipperCreek to develop smart EV charging solutions and integrating them into our home energy systems,” said said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy.