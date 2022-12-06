Enphase to add up to 7.2 GW of US solar microinverter production capacity

From pv magazine USA

Enphase plans to build four to six new microinverter manufacturing lines in the United States, CEO Badri Kothandaraman said in a recent ROTH Capital Partners webinar. The new lines are expected to add between 4.8 GW to 7.2 GW of new capacity.

Kothandaraman said that the company believes it will be able to keep a majority of the $0.11/W production tax credit (PTC) released under the US Inflation Reduction Act, although it remains uncertain how the credits will be paid out. He said that Enphase will not make a significant investment in US manufacturing unless it can secure a significant return on investment and retain 50% or more of the PTC value.

Enphase said it plans to work with three contract manufacturers on the new capacity, two of which are current partners. Kothandaraman said the company will commit to at least three lines, regardless of the PTC credit results, to meet expected growth.

Kothandaraman said that Enphase expects steady growth in the US residential sector, and “hyper growth” in Europe. He expects that European growth will more than double year on year in 2022, after doubling in 2021. ROTH said there remains potential for another doubling in 2023, but Enphase’s management has set more conservative guidance.

