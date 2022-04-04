Enphase to produce micro-inverters in Romania

US-based manufacturer Enphase said this week that it will begin producing micro-inverters in Timisoara, Romania, from the first quarter of 2023. The company’s factory will be located at the Romanian production site of its partner, Flextronics.

The two companies signed a license agreement in 2017.

“This is a transformational moment for clean energy in Europe and across the globe,” said Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman. “Policymakers are setting ambitious new targets to help accelerate the transition to a more electrified future, and we expect to help meet the growing demand with our leading solar, battery, and EV charging solutions. I want to thank Flex for being such a strong partner in our global manufacturing strategy and supporting our efforts to better serve our customers while maintaining our product quality.”

The initial output and planned capacity of the new factory has not been disclosed. The company has not said how much it will invest in the new manufacturing facility.

“We appreciate the trust Enphase has placed in Flex through our nearly 15-year partnership and look forward to quickly ramping in-region advanced manufacturing with sustainable practices,” said Flextronics CEO Revathi Advaithi.