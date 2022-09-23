Envelon opens BIPV solar module factory in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

Evelon, a building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) solar module manufacturer, has opened a facade panel factory in Bavaria, Germany. The factory has an annual production capacity of up to 300,000 square meters of solar-driven facade modules.

Its parent, the Grenzebach Group, has experience in the production of solar modules, with additional know-how in glass production technology.

“We believe in the potential of our solar-active facades and are counting on organic growth here in Bavaria,” said Hans-Peter Merklein, managing director of Grenzebach Envelon GmbH.

The Envelon facade modules consist of two essential elements: the substructure, which contains the mounting system and the necessary electrical wiring, and the glass module with integrated photovoltaics. The connections are hidden on the back of the module.

The modules meet all building and technical requirements in terms of electrical safety. A company spokesperson told pv magazine that the individual elements are hung in the substructure, which reportedly enables quick deployment and also makes maintenance and replacement of modules easy. In addition, up to 10 different colors are possible for the solar modules.

The patented color technology is located in the front glass of the photovoltaic module. Using invisible solar cells, the technology can also meet high aesthetic and architectural requirements for glass facades, the company claims. The generated solar power can be used directly in the building.