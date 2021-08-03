Episode 278: Talking net zero, an ESG journey

Week in Review (2:50)

FEATURES

An ESG journey (19:15)

GreenBiz’s first ESG and green finance analyst, Grant Harrison, chats about the themes and trends likely to characterize the next phase of the movement.

Spotlighting solutions (26:37)

Not-such-a-newsflash: We need scalable solutions, deployed fast, to address the climate crisis. That’s the focus of the 100 Days of Possibility campaign launched this year on Earth Shoot Day, which highlights proven approaches that should be a central focus of the dialogue at COP26 this fall. Mathis Wackernagel, president of the Global Footprint Network, explains.

Talking net zero (33:50)

The videos from this week’s inaugural VERGE Net Zero event will be online in mid-August. Meanwhile, here are audio highlights from some of the mainstage sessions.

Kate Cullen, a Ph.D. student in the energy and resources group at the University of California-Berkeley and an associate at the Oxford Net Zero program, addresses the three biggest challenge on moving to net zero

Debbie Raphael, director of the San Francisco Department of the Environment, talks about the city’s climate action strategy: “Something everyone can do.”

Zero Hour’s Nadia Nazar, co-executive director, and Lorena Sosa, director of operations, address the meaningful actions that youth activists would like to see from business.

Lucas Joppa, chief environmental officer with Microsoft, addresses the diffference between avoided emissions and carbon removal, and why it matters for achieving net zero.

*Music in this episode: “Thinking It Over,” “Waiting for the Moment That Never Comes,” “Knowing The Truth,” “Introducing the Pre-Roll” and “Everywhere”

Stay connected

To make sure you don’t miss the newest episode of GreenBiz 350, subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Have a question or suggestion for a future segment? E-mail us at [email protected].