Episode 279: Meet the new CEO for International Living Future Institute

Week in Review (3:25)

FEATURES

Decarbonizing the UK’s industrial heartland (17:10)

James Murray, editor in chief of media firm BusinessGreen, chats with GreenBiz co-founder and Chairman Joel Makower about a new plan to help the U.K.’s heavy industry move toward net-zero operations.

The future of green buildings (26:50)

“I’ve been spending a lot of time during the pandemic thinking about the role that the building movement is playing in the larger climate action world, and have really been trying to pinpoint the areas we’ve been working harder, that we need to be focusing our attention more,” says Lindsay Baker, the new CEO of the International Living Future Institute (ILFI), known for the Living Building Challenge. Baker, most recently with WeWork, talks about her plans for the organization.

Net-zero nuances (35:30)

The videos from last week’s inaugural VERGE Net Zero event will be online in mid-August. Meanwhile, here are audio highlights from some mainstage sessions. Tune into Episode 278 for additional perspective.

Eric Larson, senior research engineer, Center for Policy Research on Energy and the Environment at Princeton University on four challenges with accelerating the net-zero transition

Ugbaad Kosar, deputy director of policy at Carbon 180 on the business case for a just transition

*Music in this episode: “Curiousity,” “Southside,” “As I Was Saying,” “Sad Marimba Planet,” “More On That Later” and “Waiting For The Moment That Never Comes”

