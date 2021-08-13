Episode 280: Former Google exec charges up EV truck fleets

Week in Review (2:05)

FEATURES

From Google energy exec to EV truck fleet enabler (17:00)

Google’s first hire focused on data center energy, Neha Palmer, recently left the tech giant to become CEO of a startup focused on electric vehicle charging. She chats about how Terrawatt Infrastructure is working on the critical challenge of building EV charging networks for corporate truck and delivery fleets.

*Music in this episode: “Curiousity,” “As I Was Saying,” “Southside” and “Sad Marimba Planet”

