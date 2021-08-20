Episode 281: Meet the materials startup helping Audi decarbonize

Week in Review (4:00)

FEATURES

Meet the climate tech startup helping Audi, H&M rethink materials (20:15)

Made of Air, which turns wood waste into a form of thermoplastics, was the winner of the Accelerate fast-pitch startup program at Circularity 21. Co-founder Allison Dring chats about the company’s mission and early client experiences.

*Music in this episode: “Here’s the Thing,” “I’m Going for a Coffee” and “4th Ave Walkup”

