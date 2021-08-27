Episode 282: Environmental justice, ESG and the S&P 500

Week in Review (4:00)

FEATURES

The intersection of ESG and environmental justice (21:10)

Olivia Knight, racial justice initiative management for shareholder advocacy nonprofit As You Sow, chats about its new assessment of S&P 500 companies centered on racial and environmental justice.

*Music in this episode: “Curiosity,” “As I Was Saying,” “Sad Marimba Planet” and “Southside”

Stay connected

To make sure you don’t miss the newest episode of GreenBiz 350, subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Have a question or suggestion for a future segment? E-mail us at [email protected].