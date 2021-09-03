Episode 283: The truth about ‘climate-themed’ funds

This week’s run time is 31:14.

Week in Review (4:00)

FEATURES

How well do ESG funds align with the Paris Agreement (20:00)

More than half of the investments funds marketed with some sort of climate twist contained securities that aren’t in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement, according to a recent analysis by InfluenceMap. We dig into the results with analyst Daan Van Acker.

*Music in this episode: “As I Was Saying,” “Waiting for the Moment That Never Comes” and “Introducing the Pre-roll”

