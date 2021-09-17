Episode 285: Chatting about diversity and biodiversity

This week’s run time is 41:38.

WEEK IN REVIEW (5:00)

FEATURES

Corporate sustainability’s diversity challenge (24:30)

New research out this week from Diversity in Sustainability offers insights into the barriers that must be addressed to attract and include more Black, Indigenous, LatinX and Asian individuals in the corporate sustainability profession. Co-founder Heather Mak weighs in.

*Music in this episode: “Curiosity,” “I’m Going for a Coffee,” “Here’s The Thing” and “Sad Marimba Planet”

