Episode 286: Climate Week revelations and reflections

This week’s run time is 57:54.

WEEK IN REVIEW (6:55)

FEATURES

Parsing the Climate Week agenda (30:25)

Helen Clarkson, CEO of The Climate Group, organizer of many Climate Week NYC events, talks about the importance of practical action and “getting things” done, as well as some unsung corporate leaders we should know more about.

How food factors in Rhode Island’s climate agenda (45:20)

Julianne Stelmaszyk, director of food strategy for Rhode Island, chats about managing food waste and why investing in sustainable food companies makes sense for the Ocean State.

*Music in this episode: “And So Then,” “Try Anything,” “Arcade Montage” and “Last Call”

Stay connected

To make sure you don’t miss the newest episode of GreenBiz 350, subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Have a question or suggestion for a future segment? E-mail us at [email protected].