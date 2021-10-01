Episode 287: Paul Polman on being ‘net positive’

This week’s run time is 47:03.

WEEK IN REVIEW (2:30)

FEATURES

Brave enough to be positive (18:44)

Former Unilever CEO Paul Polman, now co-chair of consultancy Imagine, chats about his new book, “Net Positive: How Courageous Companies Thrive by Giving More Than They Take.” He’s hoping to start a movement: “We really have to start thinking regenerative, restorative, reparative, and that’s what we call net positive.”

Working toward an equitable transition (31:13)

Paula Glover, president of Alliance to Save Energy, chats about clean energy jobs, diversity and energy equity.

