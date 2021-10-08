Episode 288: Behind Logitech’s carbon labels

This week’s run time is 37:05.

WEEK IN REVIEW (2:40)

FEATURES

How Logitech calculates product-level carbon disclosures (11:55)

Prakash Arunkundrum, global head of operations and sustainability for consumer electronics company Logitech, discusses the methodology it uses to produce carbon disclosures on all of its product packaging and why it hopes others will borrow its approach.

Tips for getting employee buy-in on climate action (27:40)

Want to know more about that new guide to engaging employees on climate action, published last month by Project Drawdown? Jamie Alexander, director of Drawdown Labs, drops by for a chat.

*Music in this episode by Lee Rosevere: “4th Ave. Walkup,” “I’m Going for a Coffee,” “Keeping Stuff Together” and “Southside”

