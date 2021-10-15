Episode 289: How to be a ‘climate positive’ business

This week’s run time is 37:56.

WEEK IN REVIEW (2:30)

FEATURES

What’s in store for COP 26 (16:30)

James Murray, editor in chief of BusinessGreen, offers a preview of developments we might expect from the highly anticipated summit starting Oct. 31 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tips for being ‘climate positive’ (27:40)

Sustainable business strategist David Jaber is out soon with a new book, “Climate Positive Business: How You and Your Company Hit Bold Climate Goals and Go Net Zero.” He drops by with a preview.

*Music in this episode by Lee Rosevere: “And So Then,” “Making it Look Easy,” “Let That Sink In,” “Quirky Small Town Characters” and “Southside”

