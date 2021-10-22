Episode 290: Countdown to COP26

This week’s run time is 46:54.

WEEK IN REVIEW (4:40)

FEATURES

The promise of ‘reforestation in a box’ (14:05)

The founder of Terraformation — former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong — addresses the challenge of scaling reforestation, which could generate an estimated $1 trillion in revenue for landowners in the coming decades.

Athletes team up for climate action (29:40)

Lew Blaustein, founder of EcoAthletes, chats about the organization’s push to get more fans thinking about the climate crisis. Read his article for more information about what’s planned for COP26 in Glasgow.

Countdown to COP26 (39:25)

Senior Editor Deonna Anderson checks in with perspectives from attendees of the “other” gathering in Scotland this fall, the TED Countdown Summit. Among those represented in this segment are Amy Larkin (Environmental Debt), Connor Lascelles (Earthly Biochar), Clara Rowe (Restor), Leah Thomas (Intersectional Environmentalist) and Matt Prindiville (Upstream).

*Music in this episode by Lee Rosevere: “And So Then,” “Let That Sink In,” “4th Ave Walkup,” “Quirky Small Town Characters,” “It Was Like That When I Got Here” and “Southside.”

FEATURES

To make sure you don’t miss the newest episode of GreenBiz 350, subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Have a question or suggestion for a future segment? E-mail us at [email protected].