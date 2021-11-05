Episode 292: Early buzz from COP26, more VERGE 21 voices

This week’s run time is 40:26.

WEEK IN REVIEW (10:00)

FEATURES

More voices from VERGE 21 (25:30)

Replaying keynote conversation highlights from our four-day online event this week. Find coverage of VERGE 21 here. This week’s feature includes:

Renee Lertzman, founder on Project InsideOut — On the hope/despair binary and why leaders should let themselves be human

Michiel Bakker, vice president, global workplace programs at Google — On the importance of balancing being bold about the long-term and acting in the here and now

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — On how the Department of Transportation is thinking about the spaces that people need to navigate, whether it’s urban or rural

Devishi Jha, director of partnerships of Zero Hour and founder of Voyagers — On the importance of including the perspective of young people in corporate climate strategy. Right now.

Paul Hawken, founder of Project Drawdown and Project Regeneration — On his new book: “Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation” and why he’s embracing the word “regeneration”

Amy Duffuor, principal of Prime Impact Fund — On why it’s important to have an intersectional approach to climate tech

Xiye Bastida, climate activist with Fridays for Future — On the critical importance of including indigenous wisdom in the dialogue around creating holistic solutions

*Music in this episode by Lee Rosevere: “And So Then,” “Where Was I,” “Late Night Tales” and “Let That Sink In”

