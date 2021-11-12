Episode 293: Circularity and COP, lessons from Amazon

This week’s run time is ???.

WEEK IN REVIEW (10:20)

FEATURES

Amazon’s climate plan in Europe (19:55)

Zak Watts, director of sustainability for the giant retailer and tech company’s European operations, discusses how Amazon’s global sustainability agenda, the Climate Pledge, is playing out far from its Seattle headquarters.

What does circularity have to with climate? (38:20)

Pioneering architect, designer and sustainable development advocate Bill McDonough reflects on the link between circular systems for packaging or carbon and achieving the climate goals that were at the center of COP26.

*Music in this episode by Lee Rosevere: “And So Then,” “Keeping Stuff Together,” “More on That Later” and “Try Anything Once”

STAY CONNECTED

To make sure you don’t miss the newest episode of GreenBiz 350, subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Have a question or suggestion for a future segment? E-mail us at [email protected].