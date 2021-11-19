Episode 294: Circular economy goes Dutch, DEI and NGOs

This week’s run time is 40:16.

WEEK IN REVIEW (5:25)

FEATURES

Style and substance: Going circular in the Netherlands: (19:40)

GreenBiz Senior Writer CJ Clouse chats about why there’s a burgeoning startup scene cropping up around circular fashion in Amsterdam, which she explored in person in August. With interview highlights from Bert van Son, founder and CEO of sustainable denim company MUD Jeans, and Ellen Mensink, founder and director of Brightloop Textiles. Be sure to read CJ’s coverage: “Amsterdam blazes a trail for circular fashion” and “Fashion for Good looks to increase investment in Asia.”

*Music in this episode by Lee Rosevere: “And So Then,” “I’m Going for a Coffee,” “It Was Like That When I Got Here” and “Southside”

