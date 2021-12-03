Episode 295: The ecocide dialogue, net zero reckoning

This week’s run time is 36:45.

WEEK IN REVIEW (3:00)

FEATURES

Corporations and ecocide (14:40)

Julia Jackson, founder of the climate philanthropy Grounded, and Jojo Mehta, co-founder and executive director of Stop Ecocide International, discuss why failure to include women, youth and Indigenous communities in the COP26 dialogue matters — and why criminalizing ecocide, the deliberate or negligent destruction of nature by humans, could rewrite ESG priorities.

Get ready for the net zero reckoning (26:00)

Rich Mattison, president of Sustainable1 with S&P Global, reflects on how near-term scrutiny of long-term climate plans will reshape corporate ESG reporting as we gaze ahead into 2022.

*Music in this episode by Lee Rosevere: “And So Then,” “New Day,” “Thought Bubbles,” “Tech Toys” and “Southside”

