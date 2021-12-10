Episode 296: Circular economy Ph.D., Hines carbon strategist

This week’s run time is 50:11.

WEEK IN REVIEW (3:05)

FEATURES

Scaling corporate carbon removal (22:30)

The Business Council on Climate Change (BC3) in San Francisco, which includes companies such as Google and Salesforce, recently announced an initiative centered on scaling corporate carbon removal efforts. Maura Fallon-McKnight, executive director of BC2 and Claire Fitzgerald, sustainability manager with member company Autodesk, chat about the mission.

What’s in a job: Meet the Hines VP of carbon strategy (39:30)

In mid-October, real estate firm Hines announced the appointment of a new vice president of carbon strategy, Mike Hines. He drops by to chat about the important of addressing embodied carbon in buildings and the role that electrification plays in the company’s decarbonization agenda.

*Music in this episode by Lee Rosevere: “And So Then,” “It Was Like That When I Got Here,” “Evening Glow,” “4th Ave. Walkup,” “I’m Going for a Coffee”

