Episode 299: Climate news from Europe, 2022 wish list continued

This week’s run time is 43:01.

WEEK IN REVIEW (3:55)

FEATURES

What’s next on Europe’s climate agenda (26:40)

Industrial innovation. New offshore wind projects. Big plans for EVs. That’s some positive news coming out of Europe, notes BusinessGreen Editor in Chief James Murray, in this segment. “It’s the rare public-facing business that doesn’t have something constructive to say on [the net-zero movement],” Murray said. The downside? Uncertainty over COVID and concerns about energy inflation could impede progress.

What you’re hoping for in 2022 (37:20)

We asked listeners and other members of the GreenBiz community to share what they are most excited about for the year ahead. Here are some of those submissions. (Listen up for the first batch in the Jan. 7 podcast.)

Zachary Angelini, senior environmental stewardship manager, Timberland (2021 GreenBiz 30 Under 30)

Lisa Curtis, founder and CEO, Kuli Kuli (2016 GreenBiz 30 Under 30)

Bonia Leung, waste management and circular economy consultant, ERM (2021 GreenBiz 30 Under 30)

Miguel CuUnjieng, associate director for North America for EOS, Federated Hermes (2016 GreenBiz 30 Under 30)

Elisabeth Scharbaum, hospitality design and operations professional

