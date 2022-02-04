Episode 302: Talking green steel, ESG and exec pay

This week’s run time is 32:54.

WEEK IN REVIEW (6:55)

FEATURES

A breakthrough for green steel production (22:30)

Automakers including Volvo and BMW are emerging as early buyers of “green steel,” which is produced using equipment and processes powered by lower-carbon energy sources such as hydrogen. James Murray, editor-in-chief of BusinessGreen, chats about the implications for fossil fuels companies and what it will take to accelerate production.

*Music in this episode by Lee Rosevere: “More Questions than Answers,” “Systematic” and “Let That Sink In.”

STAY CONNECTED

To make sure you don’t miss the newest episode of GreenBiz 350, subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Have a question or suggestion for a future segment? E-mail us at [email protected].